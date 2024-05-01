GAP Urges Member States to Reflect on OIC’s Vision to Overcome Existing Challenges

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has called on members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to reflect on the organization’s vision to overcome existing challenges.

He emphasized that the OIC, as a beacon of solidarity among Muslim-majority nations, has worked tirelessly to promote the well-being and dignity of Muslims worldwide.

Batchilly acknowledged that the OIC has faced significant challenges, including internal divisions, geopolitical rivalries, and divergent interests among member states, which have at times undermined its effectiveness.

He stressed the importance of addressing these obstacles and fulfilling the OIC’s mission.

GAP believes that as custodians of the OIC’s mission, it is crucial to follow the teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah of Islam.

By embracing the principles of the Sunnah, member states can foster a sense of shared purpose and solidarity.

Batchilly commended The Gambia for hosting the OIC summit and emphasized the country’s commitment to fostering collaboration within the Muslim world.

However, he also expressed concern that The Gambia, as an OIC member, does not fully adhere to Islamic law, as the country is governed by secular or constitutional law.

He called for a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to the principles of unity, justice, and compassion that are central to the OIC.

In conclusion, Batchilly urged Gambians to seize the moment and work towards honoring their shared heritage and advancing the interests of the Muslim Ummah in line with the OIC’s objectives.