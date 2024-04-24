Empowering Youth: REFELA Gambia Chapter Launches 2-Day Project Management Retreat at Banjul City Council

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Members of the REFELA Gambia Chapter have commenced a two-day retreat on project management, implementation, and evaluation to enhance the success of the projects.

This retreat, currently underway at the Banjul City Council, aims to build the capacity of all REFELA members to assist in project management, implementation, and evaluation.

Isatou Njie, the National Coordinator for the REFELA Gambia Chapter, stated that this retreat is among many initiatives geared toward improving the capacity of its members so they can acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to manage projects effectively.

“We want the youths to be equipped with meaningful skills to become job creators,” she noted.

Mr. Gaye, the Deputy Mayor of BCC, said REFELA is a game-changer primarily focused on helping young people.

He added that REFELA, under the leadership of BCC Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, is transforming the lives of young Banjulians.

“This is a significant project, and I encourage you all to continue the hard work to ensure the success of all projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Modou Jonga, the CEO of BCC, underscored the importance of REFELA in helping to mitigate the rising rate of unemployment.

He mentioned that BCC is proud to be associated with such a project and that the two-day training is timely as the project has already started deploying beneficiaries.

“Take ownership of this project and initiate peer-to-peer learning and support each other,” he reiterated.