UDP loses: Supreme Court throws out party’s petition and orders the party to pay D100,000

The Supreme Court has struck out United Democratic Party’s petition against the December 4 presidential election result.

Supreme Court top justices led by Justice Hassan B Jallow held Tuesday that UDP failed to comply with Rule 11 of the Elections Petition Rules.

That rule says when a petitioner files a petition, the petitioner is required to file a notice showing the proposed security, nature of the security and must attach the petition itself within five days of the filing of the petition.

The top court also ordered UDP to pay D100,000.

Officials of President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party celebrated as they came out of court on Tuesday morning.

The UDP has refused to accept the December 4 election result, accusing President Adama Barrow of bribing voters. UDP also made the charge foreigners voted in the election.

