The 2023 Tourist Season: GTBoard’s Marketing Head Predicts 206,000 Tourists Arriving by Air

By: Dawda Baldeh

Foday Bah, the Head of the Marketing Department at the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), has disclosed that approximately 206,000 tourists are expected to arrive in The Gambia via air travel.

Bah shared this anticipation while welcoming the inaugural tourist flights from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, bringing a total of 358 tourists.

This presents an opportunity for regular visitors to reunite with loved ones and for first-time tourists to make new friends.

The flights, named Gambia Experienced and Corendon, mark the commencement of the tourism season.

With an increase in the number of scheduled flights per week, the board is optimistic that this season will be a standout year.

“We are delighted to receive two flights, one from the United Kingdom and the other from the Netherlands. Gambia Experienced from the United Kingdom carries 175 tourists, and Corendon from the Netherlands carries 183,” he explained.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, along with the Gambia Tourism Board, has put significant effort into marketing and promoting the country as an ideal tourist destination to ensure that tourists enjoy their stay.

He added, “There will be a flight frequency from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. With Corendon, we will receive three flights per week, with a thirty percent increase in capacity, and with Gambia Experienced, we will receive about two flights per week.”

According to him, additional flights will be arriving from other destinations to The Gambia.

“Based on our projections, we expect to receive around 206,000 tourists through air travel this season,” he informed journalists at the airport on Friday.

Upon landing at Banjul International Airport, British and Dutch tourists expressed their joy and excitement, eager to explore the country’s natural beauty, including its sunshine, beaches, nature reserves, and historical sites.

Bah also encouraged the renovation of tourist spots to create a convenient environment for all visitors to enjoy.

The Gambia’s superb climate, friendly locals, tranquil beach resorts, diverse wildlife, rich culture, and historical sites make it an outstanding tourist destination.