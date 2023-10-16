GAP Admin Secretary Clarifies Delay in Batchilly’s Youth Mission to Nicaragua, Dismissing Rumors

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Senior Administrative Secretary of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), Badara Faal, addresses the delays in Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly’s initiative to facilitate youth travel to Nicaragua. Despite rumors, Faal clarifies the challenges faced and outlines the steps taken to overcome them:

Lack of Passengers: Gathering sufficient passengers initially posed financial concerns, questioning the feasibility of the flight. Dubious Agent: The first agent hired caused significant delays, leading to concerns about reliability. Agent Charges: Some agents exploited the situation for personal profit by selling tickets at inflated rates. Documentation Hurdles: Meticulous documentation, including visa applications, insurance, and COVID-19 certificates, became a major obstacle. Landing Permits: Complex negotiations with aviation authorities in both Gambia and Nicaragua were required to secure landing permits. Red Carpet Solutions Issue: The Gambia Aviation Authority denied the landing permit, citing Red Carpet Solutions’ lack of registration for commercial charter flights. Unsuccessful Dates: Scheduled departure dates in August and September faced challenges, leading to unsuccessful attempts. The Two Basamba Case: Mistaken identity issues arose during the journey, causing false rumors about the flight.

To address these issues, Batchilly and Basamba MS Drammeh collaborated in Nigeria to streamline necessary paperwork. Refund policies are in place for those who no longer wish to travel, and efforts are ongoing to make the project a reality.

Faal warns against spreading false information to tarnish Batchilly’s reputation, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to empowering Gambian youth through travel. A new flight date is expected at the end of October, with ticketing available through a new partnership. Faal recommends verifying ticket authenticity online or contacting Batchilly, Basamba, or visiting Red Carpet Solutions’ office for reliable information.

Despite initial hurdles, Faal expresses confidence that Batchilly, Red Carpet Solutions, and their new partners are dedicated to making the charter flight a reality. Faal urges against the spread of misinformation and highlights Batchilly’s enduring commitment to youth empowerment in Gambia and West Africa.