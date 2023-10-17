Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tensions Rise as President George Weah Faces Stiff Challenge in Liberia’s Ongoing Presidential Elections

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

In an unprecedented turn of events, former FIFA Male Best Player, George Weah, who shocked the world in 2017 by transitioning from a professional footballer to the head of state, is currently embroiled in a heated battle for Liberia’s presidency. Securing an impressive 61.5 percent of the votes in 2017, President Weah is now facing a formidable challenge from his arch-rival, former Vice President Joseph Boakai, in a neck-and-neck race following the recent October 10th election.

Criticism has surrounded President Weah’s tenure, with his administration facing allegations of insufficient positive change and corruption scandals. The current election results, with Weah leading by a narrow margin of 43.8% against Boakai’s 43.5%, out of a total vote percentage of 70%, are placing immense pressure on the incumbent.

Unlike The Gambia’s simple majority system, Liberia’s elections require a candidate to secure 50% plus 1 vote. With the current close standings, a second round of voting seems increasingly likely, exposing President Weah’s seat to a formidable challenge from his opponent.

As the political landscape in Liberia intensifies, stay tuned for further updates on the unfolding drama in the country’s presidential election. The stakes are high, and the outcome remains uncertain, promising an intense second round that could redefine the political future of Liberia.

