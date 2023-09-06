Wednesday, September 6, 2023

State-Owned Enterprise Asset Value Stands at D34 Billion – Finance Minister Seedy MK Keita

59
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Hon. Seedy MK Keita, has stated that the total value of State-Owned Enterprises stands at thirty-four billion Dalasis (D34bn) during a meeting with the president on Tuesday, August 5, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Hon. Keita made these revelations to journalists during a briefing aimed at enlightening the President on the ministry’s activities for the 2023 budget in the last six months of the fiscal year, as well as donor coordination, project execution, and other pressing issues affecting the economy.

The Finance minister explained the purpose of the meeting with the president to journalists shortly after their meeting at the State House.

“…the meeting is to brief the President on the ministry’s activities in the last six months of the year, current affairs in key vital sectors, particularly the macroeconomic aspect, revenue performance, inflation, and the rising cost of living,” he explained.

Minister Keita disclosed that the overall asset value of State-Owned Enterprises stands at D34 billion, indicating a fragile performance.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted some major issues discussed during the meeting, including how to revive and strengthen the financial and institutional performances of the State-Owned Enterprises.

The revelations by the finance minister reflect a comparatively weak performance of the SOEs.

“As we stand now, the total assets of the State-Owned Enterprises are about D34 billion Gambian Dalasis, and most of them are struggling financially. The financial performances of the State-Owned Enterprises are very weak,” he told journalists.

However, Minister Keita revealed that the president was briefed on the performance of each State-Owned Enterprise, the factors contributing to their performance, and the way forward.

- Advertisement -

He described the performance of SOEs as weak, emphasizing the need for urgent action to ensure sustainability.

The Finance Minister expressed unwavering optimism that the establishment of a commission to oversee State-Owned Enterprises, if fully operational, will play a significant role in addressing the pressing issues within government institutions.

Previous article
SPOTLIGHT: Pa Modou Njie: From rural roots to tech leader, paving the Gambia’s digital future
Next article
Former Niamina East Lawmaker Hon. Ceesay Likens Judicial Pension Bill to Provisions in Rejected Draft Constitution

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions