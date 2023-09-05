SPOTLIGHT: Pa Modou Njie: From rural roots to tech leader, paving the Gambia’s digital future

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In the heart of the picturesque town of Farafenni, a young dreamer named Pa Modou Njie, a final year Computer Information Systems student at the University of The Gambia, first discovered his passion for Science and Technology. As a child, he embarked on his educational journey right here, from the primary level to junior school. It was within these humble beginnings that the seeds of his future were sown.

- Advertisement -

After completing his junior school education, Pa Modou ventured south to the bustling Kombos, where he continued his academic pursuits and ultimately completed high school. Yet, his thirst for knowledge knew no bounds, and his fascination with Science and Technology led him down an exciting path.

Before even setting foot in the University of The Gambia, Pa Modou’s love for the world of bytes and circuits led him to Lasting Solutions, where he embarked on a journey to pursue a career in the tech field. He started with the basics, honing his computer skills and gradually advancing through certificate and diploma courses, earning certifications in CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+, CCNA, and MCSA. His dedication paid off when, in 2016, he secured his first job as an intern at Lasting Solutions, specializing in Computer Maintenance and Repair.

June 14, 2017, marked a pivotal moment in Pa Modou’s career as he transitioned into a full-time position with Lasting Solutions, thanks to his outstanding performance and dedication to the craft. Over the next four years, he would serve as a technician and trainer, sharing his expertise with others.

But Pa Modou’s ambitions reached beyond the confines of any one organization. He began collaborating with non-governmental organizations, businesses, and civil society groups on Information Technology Management and Digital Innovation. His dynamic and youthful enthusiasm quickly made him a prominent figure in The Gambia’s digital landscape.

- Advertisement -

In September 2019, Pa Modou’s academic journey brought him to the University of The Gambia, where he pursued his dream field of study, Computer Information Systems. As he honed his knowledge, he realized the immense potential he had to impact his community through education and leadership.

In February 2022, Pa Modou made a life-changing decision to leave a well-paying job to devote himself entirely to education and leadership. This bold move culminated in his successful run for the Presidency position at the University of The Gambia School of ITC, a role he passionately assumed in 2022.

Pa Modou is more than just a dreamer; he is a visionary. His ambition is to become an expert in ICT Management and a Digital Innovation Specialist with a particular focus on Cybersecurity. He envisions himself as a key player in The Gambia’s tech development, addressing critical issues in Agriculture, Health, Transportation, Energy, Unemployment, and Education.

Moreover, Pa Modou’s commitment to bridging the digital divide is evident in his efforts to provide ICT training to rural communities, notably Farafenni, through his organization, Techway Gambia. He has already impacted over a hundred lives across the country, equipping them with essential tech skills for a brighter future.

- Advertisement -

Pa Modou transitioned to a new phase of his career by joining The National Youth Parliament of The Gambia as an ICT Officer, a dynamic platform dedicated to fostering good governance, democracy, and youth development. Pa saw this as an opportunity to expand his impact and contribute to the betterment of his nation, especially the youth.

In a world driven by technological advancements, Pa Modou Njie is a shining example of how one individual’s passion and determination can shape not only their own destiny but also the destiny of a nation. His story serves as an inspiration to the young and the young at heart, reminding us all that with dedication, innovation, and a love for Science and Technology, we can indeed change the world for the better.

Pa Modou Njie is not just a tech enthusiast; he is a beacon of hope for The Gambia’s digital future.