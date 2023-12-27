Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Spotlight on Gambians in Academia: Bakary S. Sonko

470
Bakary S. Sonko, a final year Masters student at the National Research University Higher School of Economics in Moscow, is making waves in the academic and student leadership spheres. Currently pursuing a Masters in International Management, Sonko attends one of the most prestigious universities in the country and stands as a trailblazer in various student organizations.

As the first president of All African Students at HSE and the President of Gambian Students in Russia, he has been a driving force behind enhancing the experiences of the African and Gambian student communities. Notably, Sonko’s impact extends beyond regional boundaries; he has been elected to represent all international students at his university.

Sonko’s educational journey is equally remarkable, as he holds an Associate Degree in Business Administration, a BSc in Business Administration, and a BSc in International Relations and Diplomacy. Currently in the final stage of his Masters programme, Sonko’s dedication to academic excellence is undeniable.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Sonko’s diverse skill set sets him apart. He is a certified UX designer by Google, an accredited cybersecurity expert, a poet, and a fervent youth activist. His influence extends beyond the confines of the university, as he has delivered impactful lectures and speeches while traversing Russia. Moreover, Sonko is multilingual, proficient in Russian, Spanish, and French.

Bakary S. Sonko exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to personal and collective growth, heralding a future replete with potential and positive impact.

