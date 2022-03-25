Nigeria: Seven Thousand Boko Haram, Other Fighters Surrender In A Week

0
In this July 18, 2018 file photo, men identified by Nigerian police as Boko Haram leaders and fighters assemble in front of the media, in Maiduguri, Nigeria [File: Jossy Ola/ AP Photo]
- Advertisement -

Some 7,000 members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram have surrendered in northeast Nigeria in the past week, according to local media reports.

On Wednesday, the News Agency of Nigeria quoted Major General Christopher Musa, a top commander in the region, as saying that an onslaught targeting ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters has continued to record significant success.

- Advertisement -

Musa said at least 7,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP members surrendered in the last week during the operations.

“This is evident as thousands of the insurgents comprising combatants, non-combatants, foot soldiers, alongside their families, continued to lay down their arms in different parts of Borno to accept peace,” he said.

The surrendering fighters and their families are expected to be profiled by the Nigerian army and other stakeholders before they undergo rehabilitation processes, the general added.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has launched an uprising in northeast Nigeria. Its attacks have spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response. The group has also become splintered, with one faction pledging allegiance to ISIL (ISIS).

- Advertisement -

About 350,000 people have been killed and three million civilians displaced in more than a decade of fighting in the country, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Nigeria.

Aljazeera

Previous articleUDP’s Sabally Describes Rumour He Has Pitched Tent With NPP As False

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions