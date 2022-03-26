Victims Centre Outraged at Decision to Grant Sanna Sabally Amnesty

0
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations in The Gambia (Victims’ Centre) has expressed outrage at the decision of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to recommend for governments consideration and final approval the granting of amnesty to Sanna Sabally Former Vice Chairman of the 1994 Junta Government.

- Advertisement -

At a recent press conference held at its office, the centre urges the government to reject the amnesty recommendation.

The TRRC last week revealed that it had granted Sabally, a former army lieutenant amnesty on the grounds that he had been truthful during his testimony before the commission and he himself had been a victim of the Jammeh government.

The victims however hold the view that Sabally’s crime of killing 11 soldiers qualifies as a crime against humanity and therefore granting him amnesty is in contravention of the TRRC Act.

Reading the statement on behalf of the victims, Muhammed Sandeng said:

- Advertisement -

“Families of victims of November 11th, 1994, together with other victims of crimes against humanity during the regime of Yahya Jammeh and a coalition of Gambian organisations condemn in the strongest possible terms the approval of an amnesty for former AFPRC Vice-Chairman Sanna Sabally by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) Amnesty Committee and Commissioners and urges the Gambia Government, through the Minister of Justice, to disregard this recommendation.”

The TRRC report found Sanna Sabally, Edward Singhateh, Yankuba Touray and Yahya Jammeh responsible for the torture, assault, beatings, and extrajudicial killings of the 11 GNA soldiers and the torture, beatings, arbitrary and unlawful detention of five private soldiers. Sanna Sabally was also found responsible for subjecting numerous people to human rights violations.

“The announcement of amnesty comes as a shock to the victims given that according to Section 19 (3) of the TRRC Act, Sanna Sabally SHOULD NOT qualify for amnesty because the crimes he committed form part of crimes against humanity. This, therefore, renders the “approval” illegal and thus should not be acted on by the government,” the victims say.

The TRRC however insist that Sanna had not only been very truthful during the hearings but has also been remorseful. It reports that he had even participated in reconciliatory attempts. The TRRC also considered the fact that the former Junta Government Vice-Chairman had served a considerable number of years in prison.

Previous articleNigeria: Seven Thousand Boko Haram, Other Fighters Surrender In A Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions