UDP’s Sabally Describes Rumour He Has Pitched Tent With NPP As False

Embattled United Democratic Party (UDP) Commando Momodou Sabally has described rumour he has finally decided to pitch tent with President Barrows National Peoples Party (NPP) as false .

According to Sabally, he is a member of the UDP and he shall remain a loyal and committed supporter of the great yellow party.

“Supporters, friends, foes and frenemies, I salute you all with the greeting of peace, Salam. The desperate dudes of the NPP released a malicious and mendacious audio last night, claiming that I had joined their party and given up on my run for parliament @Busumbala Constituency under the UDP ticket. The claim is false. That is the wish of President Barrow and his mafia camp but it shall not happen in a billion years inshaa Allah.

I am a member of the UDP, and I shall remain a loyal and committed supporter of the great #yellow party,” Sabally wrote.

He further reaffirmed he has also not given up on his bid to become the elected representative of the people of Busumbala Constituency.

“That battle is raging on at the courts as I write this post and we are confident of victory by the Grace of Allah. The struggle to liberate our country from subjugation to our Neighbour and the mafia cabal shall continue unabated till we restore the sovereignty of our motherland and stop the rampant corruption and cronyism that characterizes the NPP kleptocracy,” he added.

Sabally was disqualified by the Independent Electoral Commission from contesting for the National Assembly Seat of Busumbala Constituency on the grounds that his name was adversely mentioned in the Janneh Commission of Enquiry, a decision he has challenged in the courts of law.