UDP’s Sabally Describes Rumour He Has Pitched Tent With NPP As False

0
- Advertisement -

Embattled United Democratic Party (UDP) Commando Momodou Sabally has described rumour he has finally decided to pitch tent with President Barrows National Peoples Party (NPP) as false .

According to Sabally, he is a member of the UDP and he shall remain a loyal and committed supporter of the great yellow party.

- Advertisement -

“Supporters, friends, foes and frenemies, I salute you all with the greeting of peace, Salam. The desperate dudes of the NPP released a malicious and mendacious audio last night, claiming that I had joined their party and given up on my run for parliament @Busumbala Constituency under the UDP ticket. The claim is false. That is the wish of President Barrow and his mafia camp but it shall not happen in a billion years inshaa Allah.

I am a member of the UDP, and I shall remain a loyal and committed supporter of the great #yellow party,” Sabally wrote.

He further reaffirmed he has also not given up on his bid to become the elected representative of the people of Busumbala Constituency.

“That battle is raging on at the courts as I write this post and we are confident of victory by the Grace of Allah. The struggle to liberate our country from subjugation to our Neighbour and the mafia cabal shall continue unabated till we restore the sovereignty of our motherland and stop the rampant corruption and cronyism that characterizes the NPP kleptocracy,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Sabally was disqualified by the Independent Electoral Commission from contesting for the National Assembly Seat of Busumbala Constituency on the grounds that his name was adversely mentioned in the Janneh Commission of Enquiry, a decision he has challenged in the courts of law.

Previous articleAFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Gambia Wins First Leg Edges Out Chad

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions