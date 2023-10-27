NFTR Urges Members to Embrace Public-Private Partnership

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Journalists have been encouraged by the Network of Finance and Tax Reporters (NFTR) to embrace Public-Private Partnership (PPP) during a recently concluded training session on the topic.

The network emphasized the importance of journalists not compromising their core principles while engaging in such partnerships.

The event, organized by the Network and funded by Jah Oil Company, took place in Brikama, West Coast Region, bringing together senior journalists from different media platforms.

Action plans were presented on how the media can contribute to public-private partnerships, and journalists had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss their concerns.

Abdoulie Nyockeh, the President of the Network of Finance and Tax Reporters, highlighted the significance of such training in raising awareness for revenue mobilization and promoting transparency in tax payment.

The NFTR President urged members to make full use of the network to report on finance and tax issues, raise awareness, and address any shortcomings.

Participants were exposed to various important areas of reporting on tax matters, including addressing challenges such as irresponsible journalism and access to information.

The network expressed gratitude to Jah Oil for their support in building its members’ capacity. Musa S. Sheriff, the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of The Voice newspaper, challenged Gambian journalists to shift their focus from political reporting and instead cover financial issues in the country. He specifically mentioned the recent demolition of illegal structures along highways as an economic crisis that the media should address.

He encouraged network members to adopt a new approach in their reporting, be critical when covering financial matters, and not solely rely on annual events organized by financial institutions. He stressed the responsibility of the network to provide daily financial information to the public.

Momodou Hydara, the General Manager of Jah Oil Company, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of the network of finance and tax reporters. He provided an overview of their activities and emphasized the role of the private sector in employment.

Other speakers at the event, including Momodou Jallow, Alieu Sowe, and Ebrima Camara, also emphasized the significance of Public-Private Partnership and praised Jah Oil for taking the initiative. Collaboration in national development was underscored as essential.