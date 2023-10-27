FIOHTG extols staff victory in Journal Development

- Advertisement -

By: Samsideen Ceesay, Communication Officer, FIOHTG

Future In Our Hands The Gambia on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, celebrated two members of its staff for their terrific performance in participation in the Journal of Development and Policy Research.

The articles published in the Journal of Development and Policy Research have two authors, Muhammed Lenn, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, and Lamin Njie, Senior Programme Officer of FIOHTG.

The journal is funded by the European Union under the CSO Watchdog project, which is a collaboration of FIOHTG, TANGO and FAWEGAM.

In expressing her joy, the Country Director of FIOHTG, Jainaba T. Sarr, said that the journal’s write-up is the first of its kind in the CSOs family in the country.

According to her, having her staff participate in the journal is an important milestone geared towards enhancing the organization’s strategic objectives within the CSOs community.

She disclosed that “it is a proud moment for us, and the journal will be published in the international media.”

Amadou Sambou, SDU manager also expressed delight over the bold step taken by the duo in writing the journal. He stated that the accolades have manifested the work of the organization in terms of quality and output.

Meanwhile, Yankuba Manneh, a Project Manager at FIOHTG, said that it is a proud moment for FIOHTG for participating in this year’s journal competition which signifies a crucial moment for all.

Muhammed Lenn, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager expressed delight and appreciation, thanking the management for creating the needed space to participate and give their best in the journal development.