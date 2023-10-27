The Rise of a Wonder Kid

- Advertisement -

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

Bubacarr Kebbeh, also known as “Anderson” or more commonly referred to as Salgado, is a midfield talent born in Brufut. He currently plays for Diamond Boys in the ongoing Brikama Nawettan and serves as the team captain for Brikama’s Zonal team in the ongoing West Coast Region Zonal Football competition.

The wonder-boy, Bubacarr Kebbeh, showcases his tricky skills, renowned for brilliant set pieces, amazing one-on-one take-ons, and killer passes. His exceptional performance has inspired his Nawettan team, Diamond Boys, with five goals, two magical assists, and the creation of nine big chances in just five games in the ongoing Brikama Nawettan. This display led the Brikama Zonal team to select him without hesitation to represent the community in the ongoing West Coast Region Zonal Football competition.

Adama Sabally, also known as Nesta and currently the team coach at Brikama Zonal team, expressed, “Bubacarr Kebbeh is a rare talent, and I rely on him a lot as he is my team captain.” Coach Adama, a former football player for Brikama Utd, Real De Banjul, and LISCR FC in the Liberia First Division League, commended Kebbeh’s abilities.

Speaking to his manager, Alagie Cherno Suwareh, he described Bubacarr Kebbeh as a football genius. “It is difficult to believe that such a young player rising through local facilities possesses such magical skills. I am not surprised that many clubs have already shown interest,” he added. Suwareh noted that Kebbeh is a player that every football fanatic will enjoy watching play.

The young sensation made his debut in 2017, leading his Nawettan team to win the league. He finished as the best player, youngest best player, and the top scorer. He then represented his community in the zonal football, playing a lone match that earned him a position in Lions of Accra, a Ghanaian First Division team. He won the league title with them before returning home after the contract ended due to a knee injury. However, after his recovery, Bubacarr Kebbeh continued to deliver top-class balling skills in the Nawettan, where everything started.

Since his childhood, rising from academy tournaments with Gilkock Football Academy, Brufut branch; Orlando Boys in Brikama; Lions of Accra in Accra, Ghana, and attending several trials abroad while still a player in Accra, Ghana, the young, magical, multi-talented midfielder is expected to sign a new contract as teams from home and abroad are showing interest in signing him.