Gambia’s High Commission Awards Dr. Jawara

By: Jawo

The Gambia High Commission in Dakar, Senegal, has honored the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, for his unwavering contribution to the successful hosting of Gambia Day in Senegal.

Gambia Day provided Gambian and Senegalese public and private economic operators with an opportunity to explore prospects in both countries and benefit from the two governments’ goodwill to eliminate bureaucracies in registering or matchmaking businesses in the two countries.

Hundreds of business leaders and investors from the two countries gathered at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Dakar for a forum organized by the two nations’ investment agencies, Giepa and Apix. The event took advantage of the Gambia Day celebration, a concept initiated by The Gambia’s High Commission in Dakar, to showcase Gambian culture and promote Senegambia relations.

During the event, The Gambia’s High Commission in Dakar recognized individuals who contributed to the successful hosting of the event.

The award presented to Mr. Jawara acknowledges his invaluable contribution to The Gambia Day. The High Commission also expressed gratitude to him for supporting the event.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, GACH CEO Abubakary Jawara expressed gratitude to The Gambia’s High Commission for recognizing his efforts, stating that it would serve as motivation for him to do more.

Mr. Jawara is one of the country’s leading business tycoons and philanthropists.