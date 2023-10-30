Monday, October 30, 2023

TFN Investigates Alleged Exploitation of Gambian Workers in Dubai

The Fatu Network (TFN) investigates alleged exploitation of Gambian workers in Dubai.

Following a series of complaints about exploitation, discrimination, and abuse from migrant workers in Dubai, The Fatu Network can reliably report that several Gambian migrants have faced exploitation, harassment, and discrimination, allegedly perpetrated by one Abdul Malick Sanyang, also known as Imam.

“Imam is a scammer who has been given so much power in Dubai to exploit people in any way. He should be arrested,” said Muhammed Gaye, a Gambian residing in Dubai.

Among the people we have communicated with, including those currently in Dubai and those who frustratingly returned home, it appears their claims are authentic.

The alleged exploitation, such as working under extreme conditions, has led to severe health problems for some of his alleged victims.

However, when we contacted Imam to hear his side of the story, he refused to comment.

TFN also managed to communicate with the Gambian embassy in Dubai, which is expected to provide information regarding the alleged exploitation.

“We have been receiving reports of exploitation from the alleged victims over the past months,” said Tijan Jaiteh, the President of the Association of Gambian Migrants in Dubai.

Full details of this investigation will be available soon. Stay tuned…

