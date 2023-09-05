Kombo East NAM reveals securing large-scale projects, opportunities for his constituency

- Advertisement -

The National Assembly Member for Kombo East, Honourable Abdou Sowe, has revealed to The Fatu Network that he has successfully secured large-scale projects and social opportunities for his constituency from regions across eastern Africa, central Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

During the parliamentary recess period, Sowe took the initiative to travel to these regions on a self-funded voyage to lobby for projects and opportunities that could benefit his constituents.

Sowe, who previously worked as a banker, was eager to make progress towards his goal and didn’t want to wait for fully funded trips with per diems or waste an unnecessary number of finances travelling around when he could personally search for projects that would have a significant impact on the lives of his people.

“I feel like travelling outside of the Gambia to hunt for opportunities for my constituency and country.

“Knowing the limited resources that our country has and where we sat in the need of having our basic necessities, I have already had some prospects and pledges that are going to give headway to a solution to the problems I am seeing within constituency”.

Honourable Sowe described attending forums with other parliamentarians from Eastern and Central Africa who are not connected with West Africa, noting that he used this rare opportunity to present some of the challenges faced by his constituency. He also talked about the potential for their inventions to change the status quo in the Middle East and Asia.

“I am able to get four institutions that are ready to come in to provide safe portable drinking water with the negotiation on those pledges above 60% and by next week, I have to return to close [those] pledges so I can bring them back to my people,” Honourable Sowe said.

He stated that he is working towards closing various opportunities by next week. These opportunities include access to safe portable drinking water, food aid, pilgrimage packages, Christian support services, scholarships and agriculture.

The Fatu Network will fact-check some of these claims. He has agreed to provide copies of the projects he has closed.