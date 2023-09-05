Foni Bintang NAM commits to addressing Bintang Karanai electricity issues

- Advertisement -

In response to the publication by The Fatu Network, which highlighted the plight of the natives of Foni Bintang Karanai regarding electricity and poor road network just a week ago, National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang Karanai, Hon. Bakary K Badjie, accompanied by the Public Relations Officer of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), went to the villages to address the issues and showed their commitment to finding solutions.

Hon. Badjie responded to the news by visiting the villages and holding a consultative meeting to plan the way forward. In an exclusive interview with our reporter, Alieu Jallow, Hon. Badjie acknowledged that his visit was prompted by the media publication brought to his attention. He also expressed confidence that the process would be realized soon.

“I am confident that the work will kickstart very soon. I am not someone who wants to lie to anybody, but I want to tell you as it is, so [that] people know why I went there with the NAWEC PRO himself. [I went there with him] so he [can] speak [for NAWEC].

Hon. Badjie confirmed that following a fruitful consultation, NAWEC PRO assured that the electrification of the village and surrounding areas will be resolved by December 2024.

“I will not relent on making the follow-ups until this dream is realised.”

After hearing about the electrification project, Fatou Gassama expressed her excitement and eagerness to have electricity in her community. She believes that it will enhance security and improve social comfort for her family and the community.

“The news is pleasing to our ears, and we are in haste for electricity to come as it will provide comfort for my kids. We thanked The Fatu Network for the publication that triggered this move”.

Echoing similar sentiment, Ngasuumana Darboe said the news is a relief but looking forward to the dawn of an era in their lives when the project is fully implemented.

“On that day even if it means rejoicing and dancing the entire night, we will do so without an iota of doubt,” Darboe said.