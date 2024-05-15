President Barrow Inaugurates Mosque in Bakau New Town

- Advertisement -

In Bakau New Town, Gambian President Adama Barrow held an opening ceremony for a newly constructed mosque and attended Friday prayers.

Constructed by Dr. Abubacarr Jawara, CEO of GACH Global, the mosque is dedicated to his late mother, Ajaratou Fatou Kabba.

At the inauguration, attendees gathered for prayer in the new mosque.

President Adama Barrow, as the principal guest and invited by Jawara, graced the event to formally open the mosque.

Jawara, a prominent and philanthropic businessman, is recognized for his contributions to enhancing the lives of Gambians across various sectors.

The mosque’s construction represents a significant and heartfelt investment by Jawara in memory of his late mother, who died two years prior.

The inauguration began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Imam Essa Jawara gave an impactful sermon during the opening, focusing on Islamic teachings and the spiritual benefits of building a mosque.

He stressed the importance of mosque construction, noting the enduring and profound blessings it bestows, beyond its physical edifice.

Islamic doctrine states that each prayer, learning activity, and act of kindness within the mosque amounts to an ongoing charity, known as Sadaqah Jariyah.

Mosques hold a greater significance in Islam, representing devotion and community unity.

Post-Friday prayers, President Barrow spoke of his deep relationship with Mr. Jawara, lauding him as a pious Muslim and celebrating the mosque’s establishment as a landmark for Islam.

President Barrow also recognized Mr. Jawara’s role in the nation’s socio-economic progress and his philanthropic commitment to Gambian welfare.

At the event, Minister Hamat NK. Bah, responsible for lands, local governments, and religious affairs, continued to speak on the matter.