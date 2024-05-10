UK Foreign Secretary Cameroon suggests visa sanctions against lawmakers who support FGM

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

The UK Foreign Secretary, Sir David Cameron, present at the Mansion House dinner alongside Dr Fatou Bensouda, the High Commissioner of The Gambia in the U.K., spoke about the FGM issue, suggesting the potential for visa sanctions against lawmakers who support the practice and the lifting of its prohibition.

Presently, The Gambia stands alone as the nation where certain Members of Parliament are pushing for the repeal of a prohibition. Sir David Cameroon’s address encompassed a variety of global issues and crises.

Following his address, Her Excellency Dr Fatou Bensouda, the Gambian High Commissioner to London, engaged him in a conversation about Gambian viewpoints and the crucial role of democratic processes in tackling difficult national matters.

The Gambia has undergone a significant transition from an authoritarian regime to a democratic and parliamentary system of governance.

The nation is a member of numerous international rule-based orders and multilateral organizations, such as the International Criminal Court, the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Nations, the African Union, and ECOWAS.

Historically, The Gambia maintains robust ties with the United Kingdom, sharing common values and traditions on various issues. Furthermore, The Gambia upholds the fundamental human rights of all its citizens and has established an independent Human Rights Commission to support this commitment.