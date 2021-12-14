Breaking News: UDP officials finally arrive in court to kickstart election dispute battle

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party has filed a petition at the Supreme Court of The Gambia asking the top court to scrap the December 4 poll due to corrupt practices.

UDP filed the petition Tuesday afternoon through the party’s lawyer Borry Touray.

In their petition seen by The Fatu Network, UDP alleged President Adama Barrow and members of his National People’s Party bribed voters by giving them money, cooking utensils and milling machines.

Elsewhere, the party alleged that non-citizens were inserted in the register of voters in the length and breadth of the country.

The party wants the Supreme Court to declare the poll invalid.

A date will now be appointed for hearing.