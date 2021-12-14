UDP disassociates itself from calls by its supporters to boycott Muhammed Jah’s businesses

The United Democratic Party put out a short statement Tuesday afternoon saying it has not given its blessing for the boycott of any business.

Supporters of UDP have since on Monday been calling for the total boycott of QTV, Qcell and all other businesses owned by Gambian businessman Muhammed Jah. The UDP supporters accuse Jah of supporting President Adama Barrow.

But UDP said in a statement on its official Facebook page: “The United Democratic Party does not endorse and has not called for any businesses to be boycotted.

“The party is very mindful of the fact that calling for such actions would have detrimental consequences for all, including employees of such companies.”

Previous articleBreaking News: UDP officials finally arrive in court to kickstart election dispute battle

