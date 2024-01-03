Wednesday, January 3, 2024

BAC to continue work despite governor’s instruction to stop

68
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Lamin Singhateh, the Public Relations Officer of the Brikama Area Council, has told The Fatu Network that the Council will continue with the relocation of vendors impacted by the recent demolition of canteens, despite Governor Ousman Bojang’s directive to cease demolishing any government building along the Brikama market.

- Advertisement -

In a letter dated 27th December 2023, Ousman Bojang, the Governor of the West Coast Region, instructed the Chief Executive Officer of the Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga, to stop the council’s ongoing demolition and construction of canteens for vendors affected by the recent demolitions of canteens by the National Roads Authority.

“I urge you to stop any demolition of any government buildings or developments within government properties without prior approval. This letter serves as a notice to Council to stop ongoing activities in these areas and send a written request and plan on your intent to use the area for approval,” the letter captures.

The Governor stated in his letter that the Ministry of Local Government and Lands has not approved the demolition of government structures in the area.

However, the Brikama Area Council shared the approval of the transfer of government quarters subsumed within the Brikama Central Market, which was dated 19th August 2020.

- Advertisement -

In the letter, Kebba Bojang, who signed on behalf the of Permanent Secretary, Office of the Vice President, informed the Brikama Area Council of its approval for the formal transfer of government structures in the market to the Council.

“I write on behalf of the office and the Committee on Office and Residential Accommodations (CORA) to inform you that approval has been granted to your request for the formal transfer of Government Quarters subsumed within the Brikama Central Market,” the letter indicates.

In response to the letter from the Governor of the West Coast Region asking the Brikama Area Council to halt the ongoing development at the Brikama Market, the Council’s Public Relations Officer spoke to The Fatu Network and stated that the Council will continue the work as they have legal authorization to do so, despite the Governor’s belief that the work is being done without approval.

Previous article
GRA’s Yankuba Darboe Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Unveils Reforms for 2024
Next article
Kenebaring Jarju Kunda Accuses Physical Planning of Grabbing Their Lands Without Compensation

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions