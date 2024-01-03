BAC to continue work despite governor’s instruction to stop

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Lamin Singhateh, the Public Relations Officer of the Brikama Area Council, has told The Fatu Network that the Council will continue with the relocation of vendors impacted by the recent demolition of canteens, despite Governor Ousman Bojang’s directive to cease demolishing any government building along the Brikama market.

- Advertisement -

In a letter dated 27th December 2023, Ousman Bojang, the Governor of the West Coast Region, instructed the Chief Executive Officer of the Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga, to stop the council’s ongoing demolition and construction of canteens for vendors affected by the recent demolitions of canteens by the National Roads Authority.

“I urge you to stop any demolition of any government buildings or developments within government properties without prior approval. This letter serves as a notice to Council to stop ongoing activities in these areas and send a written request and plan on your intent to use the area for approval,” the letter captures.

The Governor stated in his letter that the Ministry of Local Government and Lands has not approved the demolition of government structures in the area.

However, the Brikama Area Council shared the approval of the transfer of government quarters subsumed within the Brikama Central Market, which was dated 19th August 2020.

- Advertisement -

In the letter, Kebba Bojang, who signed on behalf the of Permanent Secretary, Office of the Vice President, informed the Brikama Area Council of its approval for the formal transfer of government structures in the market to the Council.

“I write on behalf of the office and the Committee on Office and Residential Accommodations (CORA) to inform you that approval has been granted to your request for the formal transfer of Government Quarters subsumed within the Brikama Central Market,” the letter indicates.

In response to the letter from the Governor of the West Coast Region asking the Brikama Area Council to halt the ongoing development at the Brikama Market, the Council’s Public Relations Officer spoke to The Fatu Network and stated that the Council will continue the work as they have legal authorization to do so, despite the Governor’s belief that the work is being done without approval.