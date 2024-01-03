GRA’s Yankuba Darboe Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Unveils Reforms for 2024

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) addressed the press in a conference where he highlighted the impressive revenue performance of the Authority in 2023 and outlined the reforms and plans for the upcoming year.

Darboe opened the conference by expressing gratitude for the presence of the media and the nation’s attention to discuss the significant achievements and challenges faced by the GRA during the 2023 financial year. He stated, “Thank you for your presence here today as we reflect on a remarkable 2023 revenue performance.”

In 2023, the GRA was tasked by the Government to collect 15.2 billion Gambian dalasis, with a growth target of 19% from the previous year. Darboe proudly announced, “I am delighted to announce that the Authority, as at 31st December 2023, collected the sum of 15.756 billion dalasis, registering a 4% collection above the target and a 23% revenue performance growth when compared to the 2022 revenue performance.”

He attributed this success to the dedication of the GRA team, government support, and the cooperation of taxpayers and stakeholders. Darboe emphasized, “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the support of government, and the cooperation of taxpayers and stakeholders.”

The revenue performance was marked by a substantial nominal growth of 36% in international trade and an impressive 11% growth for Domestic Taxes. Darboe credited the success to the implementation of various reforms and strategies aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and optimizing revenue collection processes.

One notable reform was the introduction of the ASYCUDA WORLD system, contributing immensely to the revenue performance in international trade. Additionally, the establishment of a Rental Income Tax Office and the introduction of IT solutions for excisable goods, telecoms services, and refined fuel further bolstered the Authority’s revenue collection efforts.

Looking ahead to 2024, Darboe outlined the planned reforms and digitalization initiatives. “In 2024, the Authority is committed to further reforms and digitalization to expand the tax base, facilitate trade, and enhance compliance,” he declared.

Among the reforms planned for 2024 are the implementation of Digital Excise Stamps, fuel marking, and the introduction of a Rental Income Mobilization System. Darboe also highlighted the upcoming implementation of the Revenue Assurance System for the Telecoms Sector and the introduction of a web-based Integrated Tax Administration System.

He assured the public and the government of the GRA’s dedication to achieving the 2024 revenue target set at 19.2 billion dalasis, acknowledging the challenges ahead. Darboe stressed, “Our success in 2024 is contingent on our collective efforts and collaboration with taxpayers, businesses, and all stakeholders.”

In conclusion, Darboe expressed gratitude to stakeholders, including the business community, government agencies, and the media. He acknowledged the media’s crucial role in disseminating information and fostering understanding about tax obligations.

“As we embark on this New Year, I wish everyone a prosperous and fulfilling 2024. Together, let us work toward a stronger and more economically vibrant Gambia,” Darboe concluded, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support.