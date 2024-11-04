Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Zainab Musa Darboe Jammeh Appointed Africa Chairperson of International Women Power Conference After Global Philanthropy Honor

The International Women Power Conference (IWPC) has appointed Gambian philanthropist Zainab Musa Darboe Jammeh, Founder and CEO of Sunshine Park Adult Family, as its chairperson barely a week after honouring her as the Global African Philanthropist of the Year by the Global Leading Women Award 2024.

In a letter obtained by this medium, IWPC said: “We are pleased to officially appoint you as the Africa Chairperson for the International Women Power Conference (IWPC) for a three-year tenure, with the possibility of extension based on the performance of this first term.”

They described Zainab’s appointment as a testament to her exceptional contributions, both within and beyond philanthropy, which were recognized during the International Women Power Conference in Abuja, Nigeria, last month.

The International Women Power Conference (IWPC) is an initiative committed to fostering a network of empowered women leaders who are transforming communities and industries worldwide with the vision to create sustainable empowerment through inclusivity, innovation, and a dedication to social responsibility.

