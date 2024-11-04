Following CAF Ruling, Nigerian Nationals in Libya Face Arrests and Deportation Threats

- Advertisement -

Following a controversial ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Nigeria’s favor, Nigerian nationals in Libya are reportedly facing mass arrests, fines, and deportation threats.

The CAF Disciplinary Board recently penalized the Libyan Football Federation with a $50,000 fine and awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory and three points after the Nigerian national team was detained at Libya’s Al-Abraq Airport ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Libyan media outlets have since urged authorities to take action against undocumented Nigerians. Omo Oba Legba, a Nigerian resident in Libya, warned others via Facebook, as reported by Libya News Today 1, stating, “My Arab boss, who is a policeman, told me not to go out because they’ve started arresting Nigerians.”