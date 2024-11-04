Dr Ismaila Ceesay Apologizes to Gambians Over Controversial Comments on President Barrow’s Third Term Bid

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister for Information, has publicly apologized to the citizens of The Gambia in light of recent remarks made concerning President Adama Barrow’s potential candidacy for a third term in office. The statement comes amid growing concerns about the implications of extending presidential term limits and the current political climate in the nation.

Speaking on a TikTok platform hosted by Fatoumatta Coker, Dr. Ceesay acknowledged that his comments do not reflect his personality, noting that every human being is fallible.

“The most important thing is when you make mistakes, you accept your mistakes, you learn from them, and try to avoid them. No one can guarantee that they can be a politician for 10, 20, or 30 years, interacting with people, and never make mistakes in their comments. It’s not possible. So if I uttered some words in a manner that’s not me, I would prefer for people to point them out so next time, I communicate better,” he pointed out.

As the backlash grew, Dr. Ceesay quickly clarified his position, emphasizing his stance on President Barrow’s pursuit of another term in office but acknowledged that his tone does not define him and that many, including himself, feel upset about it.

“If the President wishes to vie for another term in office, no one can stop him, but the manner in which I said it is not me, and many are upset about it, including myself. I wish it never happened. I can’t do anything about it, but I will learn from it to communicate better.”

The 1997 Constitution of The Gambia does not explicitly provide for any term limit for the presidency, a critical safeguard instituted following decades of authoritarian rule. Dr. Ceesay stressed that his comments were based on the provisions and dictates of the constitution, which does not stipulate term limits.

Similarly, his apology reflects an acknowledgment of the sensitivity surrounding the issue, especially ahead of the 2026 elections.

“The manner in which it came out is unbecoming, and I could have avoided it. I will not repeat it anymore. I am not a robot, and in fact, I am happy that people can see that I am also fallible. I want people to see that I made a mistake, and I am ready to accept those errors to develop and move on, because that’s good for me as I am not perfect.”

As Gambia’s political landscape continues to evolve, the response from citizens will be crucial in shaping future discourse around leadership and governance. With Dr. Ceesay publicly addressing the issue, it’s underscored that the Gambian government recognizes the necessity of engaging with its people on such vital matters.