Foni Bintang NAM Calls for Urgent Security Reinforcement as Border Tensions with Senegal Raise Fears of Conflict Spillover

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Bakary K. Badjie, National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang Karanai, called on the Gambian government to bolster security measures in the Foni region. His appeal comes amid escalating fears that tensions between the Senegalese army and separatist groups, particularly the Mouvement des Forces Démocratiques de Casamance (MFDC), could spill over into Gambian territory, posing a direct threat to the safety and stability of residents.

- Advertisement -

The NAM emphasized that despite the recent ceasefire between Senegalese forces and the separatists, the presence of the Senegalese army within the region and separatists residing in Casamance remains a potential trigger for renewed conflict.

“After the heavy bombardment, the soldiers are still stationed there, and any time the soldiers and the rebels meet, there will be heavy bombardment. The bombardment occurs within the borders, so people are uncertain if they will enjoy lasting peace until either the soldiers leave or the separatist movement dissolves. But as long as they remain, it presents a challenge, and people will not feel stable or comfortable,” he explained.

The MFDC has long pursued autonomy for Senegal’s Casamance region, and recent military engagements between Senegalese forces and MFDC fighters have raised alarms among communities near the border. The conflict, which has persisted for decades, has heightened fears of instability in neighboring areas, including Foni Bintang—a region with a significant population of ethnic Jola, many of whom have historical ties to the struggles across the border.

Badjie expressed his concerns for the safety of his constituents, alleging that the Senegalese soldiers disregard the safety of Gambians living near the border. He further alleged that President Adama Barrow initially showed little concern until recently, when he began to demonstrate commitment.

- Advertisement -

“In the beginning, the president didn’t care until later, when the pressure became overwhelming. When our people were killed repeatedly, no one could understand what our crime was. We told them we were inhabitants of Foni, hearing the heavy bombardment and seeing shells landing in Foni. But initially, when people were being buried, no minister or governor was present. It was only later, when security forces, the CDS, the national security adviser, and ministers visited the area in a heavy convoy, that the bombardments ceased, and he began to show concern and commitment—but it was too late. How many people did we bury in Foni? It was many,” he alleged.

Badjie expressed optimism in the new leadership in Senegal to mitigate the conflict; however, he urged the Gambian government to increase military patrols and reinforce security along the border to manage the uncertainty looming over the region.