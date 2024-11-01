Spotlight: Yusupha Jatta’s Impactful Journey from Gambia to the Russia Youth Education Forum

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In this special feature of The Fatu Network Spotlight, we showcase Yusupha Jatta, a TikTok influencer known as 360 Plus. His extraordinary journey from The Gambia to the ‘All Russia Youth Education Forum’ brought together participants from 86 countries around the globe.

A few years ago, Yusupha started using TikTok, a global application created by Zhang Yiming, a Chinese entrepreneur recognized as the wealthiest individual in China.

Fast forward, 360 Plus grew from having zero followers to over 300,000, amassing more than 12 million likes on his TikTok account, where he engages with his audience. His journey has evolved from the small streets of Serrekunda to the ‘All Russia Youth Education Forum’ in Russia.

Yusupha Jatta, a promising young social media influencer, is now making significant progress in the new era of social media and is a notable figure to watch. He discusses a range of topics, including fashion, politics, drama, education, and culture, among others.

Yusupha lives by the mantra, “I don’t respond to negative comments,” which has earned him distinct recognition for his mature approach to addressing issues. His insightful analysis of important topics using the local dialect has gained him special acknowledgment both domestically and internationally, ensuring his audience receives accurate information.

He recently took part in the “All Russia Youth Education Forum,” which attracted over 1,200 participants from 86 countries, including journalists, social media influencers, bloggers, and content creators dedicated to media. Yusupha was the sole Gambian influencer at the event.

“Participating in this global ceremony was a tremendous opportunity for me. It was a unique experience to meet influencers from around the world and share invaluable moments and opportunities,” he stated.

While in Russia, Yusupha revealed that he engaged in extensive discussions with participants about remaining relevant in the contemporary journalism landscape. “The event was very significant,” he added, emphasizing that he acquired new skills and established connections. “We learned how to identify fake news and misinformation, as well as how to tackle them as social media influencers,” he noted.

Commonly known as 360 Plus, he ranks among the top Gambian social media influencers, appreciated by audiences of all ages who enjoy his videos. During the international event, he also had the chance to participate in side discussions with other attendees in Russia.

360 Plus shared memorable moments with Gambians in Russia, including students and embassy staff, whom he described as “wonderful people.”