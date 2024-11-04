Mamma Kandeh Critiques Barrow’s Presidency, Urges Women to Reject Betrayal

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Addressing new defectors from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) at Baobab Hotel recently, the leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mamma Kandeh, told women that the President Adama Barrow-led government is “addicted” to betraying electorates.

- Advertisement -

Kandeh believes that extending Barrow’s presidency to the next term would cause the country severe economic hardship and would hinder the nation’s progress. “Barrow and his government have nothing to offer Gambians. This is a government that is addicted to betraying electorates. He has failed woefully,” Kandeh said.

The GDC leader made these remarks while welcoming women’s groups and youth groups from Brikama Bojang Kunda, comprising 75 members who have crossed over to his party. During his speech, Kandeh told the new GDC supporters that they had made the right decision, saying even those within Barrow’s government know that the country under Barrow is a mess.

“From the coalition agreement to development initiatives, reforms, institutional performance, cost of living, education, health, agriculture – Barrow has failed,” he stated.

Kandeh cited ongoing reforms in Senegal as clear indications of a committed government, asserting that Barrow lacks ideas. “Women are suffering in this country, and during elections, Barrow can only offer them cooking pots and the youth football vests so they can vote for him. Open your eyes and don’t allow the same mistake to continue,” Kandeh warned.

- Advertisement -

The GDC leader thanked the defectors from the NPP for stepping up to help remove Barrow from power ahead of the 2026 presidential election. “From today, we are all equal in this party. This is a party for every Gambian. Let’s unite and develop our country, and we must put the interests of the country first,” he emphasized.

Several speakers commented on the persistent hardships the country has been experiencing recently, stating that there is little to no commitment from the government to address such issues.

“You have come to the right party, where the interests of the country are the top priority. GDC is the only stable party in the country that will take Gambians out of this mess,” said Lamin Bojang, GDC desk officer in West Coast Region 2.

Samba Sabally, who facilitated the cross-carpeting of the youth and women’s groups, also stated, “These people were with the NPP, but today they are with the GDC. Let’s support the GDC and work together for the betterment of the country.”

- Advertisement -

Banjul Bojang Kunda ‘Gegg Group’ PRO Fatoumata Fadera stated, “We were with the NPP since Barrow started his party, but we don’t see any progress. The country is going backward, and we are tired. Barrow cannot lead this country, and people are suffering. Nothing is going right, from security to cost of living, healthcare, education, development, and so on. From today, we are fully supporting the GDC,” she explained.

She added, “We are not joking; this is not a time for jokes, but to rescue this country.”

Samba Bah, a youth mobilizer, said, “I convinced my colleagues to leave the NPP for the GDC because the party has nothing to offer Gambians. We supported the NPP in the interest of the country, but currently, that’s not how the party is governing.”

Samba, who has reportedly been actively participating in politics since 2016, stated that the GDC is the right party to develop the country.