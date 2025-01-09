Youssou N’Dour Announces New Album ‘Éclairer Le Monde’

- Advertisement -
By: The Fatu Network Editorial
Senegalese artist and entertainer Youssou N’Dour has announced the release of his new international album, “Éclairer Le Monde” (Light The World). After a long break, N’Dour shares his reflections on the challenges of the pandemic and the importance of building a hopeful future.
The renowned artist introduces the album with a preview of the music video for “Noflaay,” a song with a universal message promoting peace, self-acceptance, and unity.
This announcement was made on January 8, 2025.