FANTANKA to Screen “Living with the Scars” as Part of UNDP Funded Post-TRRC Project

- Advertisement -

FANTANKA is set to hold a special screening of Living with the Scars: Remembering April 10th and 11th, 2000, as part of its UNDP-funded post-TRRC project.

The screening is scheduled for January 18th, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

- Advertisement -

This project aims to build on the progress achieved by the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC), focusing on fostering sustainable peace, strengthening democratic governance, and addressing the needs of the communities affected by the TRRC process.

The documentary revisits one of the most tragic chapters in The Gambia’s history, the April 10th and 11th student demonstrations.

Sparked by the death of a 15-year-old schoolboy tortured by security officials and the rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, these events escalated into a nationwide tragedy.

Students and young people who raised their voices against these injustices paid with their lives, leaving indelible scars on their families, survivors, and the nation.

- Advertisement -

The film portrays these events through key characters and psychoeducational content, aiming to:

– Memorialize the victims, honouring their lives and stories.

– Highlight the enduring impact of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and related trauma on individuals, families, and communities.

– Promote justice and non-repetition, calling on everyone to work towards preventing such atrocities in the future.

The issues addressed in the film remain pressing today, as SGBV, youth vulnerability, and the need for systemic change continue to challenge Gambian society.

Fantanka is a women-led organisation dedicated to promoting mental well-being and empowering women, girls, and young individuals, with a particular focus on African-Caribbean heritage. The organisation also implements culturally sensitive initiatives while supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable in the pursuit of a world free from Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.