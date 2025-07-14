Pattern of Vulture Deaths Emerges as Headless Birds Discovered in Bonto Kuta Village (WCR)

- Advertisement -

Residents of Bonto Kuta village in Kombo East district discovered more than eleven dead vultures over the weekend, all found decapitated in different parts of the community, according to JollofNews.

The grim discovery has left villagers disturbed and puzzled, with speculation ranging from poisoning to spiritual activity. This incident comes just nine days after 23 hooded vultures were found dead in the coastal town of Gunjur on July 5th, with poisoning suspected as the cause in that case.

Lamin Jabang, Chairperson of the Bonto Kuta Village Development Committee, noted a similar incident occurred during the 2021 presidential elections, calling the deaths “unusual” and “not something ordinary.” Local resident Amadou Jarjue, who first discovered the birds, initially suspected poisoning but grew suspicious of spiritual involvement after noticing all the heads were missing.