19 Killed in Chad as Security Forces Thwart Presidential Complex Attack

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

At least 19 people were killed in Chad as security forces thwarted an armed assault on the presidential complex in N’Djamena, Al Jazeera reports.

The government reported that 18 of the 24 attackers were killed, along with one security officer.

Following the attack, Chad’s Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah appeared in a video stating, “The situation is completely under control.”

This incident coincided with a visit by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who had just met with President Mahamat Idriss Deby, present during the attack.