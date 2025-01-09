19 Killed in Chad as Security Forces Thwart Presidential Complex Attack

- Advertisement -
By: The Fatu Network Editorial
At least 19 people were killed in Chad as security forces thwarted an armed assault on the presidential complex in N’Djamena, Al Jazeera reports.
- Advertisement -
The government reported that 18 of the 24 attackers were killed, along with one security officer.
Following the attack, Chad’s Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah appeared in a video stating, “The situation is completely under control.”
This incident coincided with a visit by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who had just met with President Mahamat Idriss Deby, present during the attack.