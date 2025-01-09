GAP Tells Nigerian Prophet to Stay Away from Gambian Politics, Describes His 2026 Election Predictions as “Baseless”

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) has called on a self-proclaimed Nigerian prophet to refrain from interfering in Gambian politics and described his 2026 election predictions as baseless.

A few weeks ago, the self-proclaimed Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, made controversial predictions involving several African countries, including their political futures. He forecasts that President Adama Barrow’s actions will diminish his party’s prospects, resulting in opposition parties forming a coalition to unseat him. Ayodele also anticipates financial challenges and economic instability for The Gambia in 2025, suggesting that the president’s efforts will go unappreciated, leading to frustration within his administration.

In a statement obtained by The Fatu Network, GAP leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly strongly condemned the prophet’s remarks.

“GAP categorically condemns the recent unwarranted and baseless predictions made by the so-called Nigerian ‘prophet,’ Primate Elijah Ayodele, regarding the political future of our beloved country. It is both unacceptable and deeply disrespectful for foreign individuals to meddle in the sovereign affairs of The Gambia,” Batchilly said.

He further stated that the political destiny of the nation is not a game for foreign prophets or external commentators to speculate on. He emphasized that The Gambia is a sovereign state, and its political future remains firmly in the hands of its citizens.

Batchilly criticized the notion that an outsider could foresee the outcome of the country’s democratic processes, describing it as laughable and a direct affront to the will of Allah, the ultimate Decider of all matters.

“While it is true that opposition parties in The Gambia are mobilizing for the 2026 elections, it is entirely up to Gambian political actors and the electorate to chart their course through lawful, democratic means. This is not the business of a Nigerian soothsayer with no understanding of our context, history, or the intricacies of our political landscape,” he added.

“We strongly urge Primate Elijah Ayodele and others like him to refrain from making sensational predictions about our country. Such rhetoric only serves to sow division, confusion, and unwarranted speculation among our people.”

The opposition leader emphasized that The Gambia is a peaceful nation and will not allow foreign interferences—whether spiritual or political—to derail its collective progress.

“As Gambians, we must remain steadfast and focused on building a brighter future. Let us reject all attempts, internal or external, to undermine our unity and sovereignty.”

He stressed that the future of The Gambia is not for any mortal to predict; it is in the hands of the Almighty Allah and the democratic will of the people.

Batchilly also called on Gambians to disregard the so-called prophecy and instead focus on strengthening democracy, promoting unity, and fostering development.

“Let the world know that we, the people of The Gambia, shall determine our fate—not foreign prophets or external forces,” he concluded.