Brikama Area Council Responds to Kafuta Road Accident Tragedy with Medical Support

By: Alieu Jallow

In the wake of the tragic road accident in Kafuta that resulted in multiple casualties, the Brikama Area Council has taken decisive action to support the victims by donating essential medications and covering medical expenses.

In a telephone interview with The Fatu Network, the Public Relations Officer of the Brikama Area Council, Sheriffo Singhateh, stated that the Council, led by Chairman Yankuba Darboe, has undergone transformative reforms with a focus on a more people-centered approach. As part of this commitment, the Council presented assorted medications worth over D30,000 to the 20 victims currently receiving treatment at Ndemban Clinic. Singhateh explained that the contribution aims to alleviate the financial burden on the affected families and ensure the injured receive the necessary medical care.

“Basically, we owe this to the public, and we are manning up to our responsibilities. As you know, under the leadership of Yankuba Darboe, the Brikama Area Council is undergoing a transformative process, focusing more on a people-centered approach. We are very considerate and sensitive toward people’s plight. So, basically, if there is any motivation that made us provide such support, it couldn’t be anything more than that,” Singhateh said.

He further noted that, in addition to their in-kind support, the Council also reimbursed parents for the medical expenses they had incurred before the intervention.

“When we arrived, the first thing we did was to inquire from the parents. We asked whosoever had spent any money to present their receipts, so we could reimburse those expenses. We then consulted the hospital management for a prescription of the necessary drugs the children would need. We found that 20 children, aged between 8 and 21 years, had been admitted. The doctors provided an inventory of the essential medications required, and we purchased them at a cost of over D30,000. These medications were delivered to the administration of the Ndemban Clinic. Additionally, we reimbursed nearly D20,000 to the families for expenses already incurred, as some patients had undergone several scans, with the minimum cost for a scan being D2,000,” he explained.

Speaking on behalf of the Council Chairman, Singhateh announced the Council’s pledge of two hundred thousand dalasis to support the victims’ medical expenses. He also appealed to the public to assist the victims, emphasizing the innocence of the children and their challenging circumstances.

“Please help them go through this process positively, and your reward will be in the hands of the Almighty Allah, regardless of who you are or what you represent. We are appealing, on behalf of the victims, to the general public, institutions, individuals, and philanthropists to come to the aid of these children,” he pleaded.

The Brikama Area Council’s swift response underscores the importance of community solidarity and the role of local authorities in providing immediate assistance during such tragedies. The Council continues to monitor the situation closely and has pledged ongoing support to the victims and their families during the recovery process.