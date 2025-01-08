PDOIS Leader Calls for National Dialogue on Gambia’s Constitutional Future

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

PDOIS leader Halifa Sallah is calling for an urgent national conversation about The Gambia’s political transition and constitutional reform, emphasizing that the country stands at a critical juncture seven years after the 2016 political change.

In a press conference this afternoon, Sallah stresses the importance of establishing a proper constitutional framework for the nation. “This nation is at a crossroads and is in transition because a nation must have a founding instrument and that is the constitution. And that founding instrument is yet to be crafted,” he states.

The veteran politician addresses ongoing discussions about the constitutional bill currently before the National Assembly, acknowledging public concerns about its status. “What we hear all over… some are saying it disappeared as it arrived in that national assembly. But it has not disappeared,” Sallah clarifies.

He emphasizes that the country’s future governance requires collective input, stating, “How Gambia is to be governed depends on all of us.” Sallah indicates that PDOIS intends to engage with its membership, leadership, and the broader citizenry to gather diverse perspectives on this fundamental issue.

Further details from the press conference will be reported in subsequent coverage.