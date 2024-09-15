Sunday, September 15, 2024

Young Scorpions to Open WAFU A Qualifiers Campaign Against Senegal

By: Zackline Colley

Following Mauritania’s withdrawal from the WAFU A Qualifiers tournament, The Gambia’s Young Scorpions are set to kick off their campaign against Senegal on Thursday, September 19th. The highly anticipated encounter will take place at 4 PM in Liberia, marking the team’s first game of the group stage.

The revised schedule now places even greater importance on the upcoming matches, as the Young Scorpions will face regional giants Senegal in what promises to be a fierce contest between the two West African neighbors. Two days later, on Saturday, September 21st, the team will take on Mali at the same time for their final group stage match.

The withdrawal of Mauritania has altered the dynamics of the competition, reducing the number of group stage fixtures, but it has also intensified the pressure on the Young Scorpions to secure early victories. The team, which has been training intensively in preparation for the tournament, remains optimistic about its chances of advancing to the knockout stages despite the tough opposition.

Fans of the Young Scorpions are eagerly awaiting the clash against Senegal, with many hoping the team can replicate past successes and continue their impressive record in regional tournaments.

With the revised fixture, The Gambia’s young squad will have to remain focused and execute their game plan effectively, as they aim to secure a spot in the semifinals. Both Senegal and Mali present formidable challenges, but the team is expected to rise to the occasion and make their mark in this year’s qualifiers.

