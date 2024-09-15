- Advertisement -

By Bakary J Janneh

Shift in Political Allegiance in The Gambia Is A Right, Not a Crime

In The Gambia, shifting political allegiance from one party to another is not only acceptable but a fundamental right. No citizen is born bound to support a single political party for life. Therefore, cross-carpeting, the act of changing party affiliation should not be viewed as betrayal or disloyalty.

It is ironic that certain political parties in The Gambia, while championing democracy and the rule of law, often resort to personal attacks and insults when individuals choose to align themselves with other parties. This behavior undermines the very principles of democracy they claim to uphold. Every Gambian has the constitutional right to hold and express their political opinions, and this right must be respected.

The Gambian Constitution guarantees freedom of political expression and association. This includes the right to shift political support based on evolving personal beliefs or party policies. Democracy thrives on diversity of thought and opinion, and no one should be vilified for exercising their right to political freedom.

A healthy political landscape encourages dialogue and respects individuals’ choices, fostering growth and understanding within society. Let us respect each other’s political choices as a cornerstone of true democracy in The Gambia.

Enough of the social media bullies.

For the Gambia ever true.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Network’s editorial stance.