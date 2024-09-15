Kodou Jeng Wins STEM Woman of the Year Award at Africa Digital Economy Event

- Advertisement -

Kodou Jeng, President of Women in STEM (WiSTEM) Gambia has been honored with the STEM Woman of the Year Award at the Africa Digital Economy event held in Nairobi, Kenya. This accolade celebrates her significant contributions to advancing women and girls in STEM across Africa.

In her acceptance speech, Jeng expressed heartfelt thanks to her supporters. “I am profoundly honored by this award, which recognizes not just my efforts but those of countless women and girls across Africa who are making strides in STEM. My deepest gratitude goes to my family, the EU Gambia, QGROUP, and my mentors for their unwavering support.”

Jeng highlighted the continent’s potential. “Africa’s true treasure lies in the untapped potential of our young people. This award underscores the remarkable achievements possible when we invest in women and girls.”

She also acknowledged the collective effort of African women in STEM. “This award symbolizes the resilience and innovation of women across Africa, affirming our role in shaping the future.”

Jeng’s recognition is a testament to the impact of investing in STEM and a call to continue supporting the potential of young people across the continent.