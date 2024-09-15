Sunday, September 15, 2024

Kodou Jeng Wins STEM Woman of the Year Award at Africa Digital Economy Event

50
- Advertisement -

Kodou Jeng, President of Women in STEM (WiSTEM) Gambia has been honored with the STEM Woman of the Year Award at the Africa Digital Economy event held in Nairobi, Kenya. This accolade celebrates her significant contributions to advancing women and girls in STEM across Africa.

In her acceptance speech, Jeng expressed heartfelt thanks to her supporters. “I am profoundly honored by this award, which recognizes not just my efforts but those of countless women and girls across Africa who are making strides in STEM. My deepest gratitude goes to my family, the EU Gambia, QGROUP, and my mentors for their unwavering support.”

- Advertisement -

Jeng highlighted the continent’s potential. “Africa’s true treasure lies in the untapped potential of our young people. This award underscores the remarkable achievements possible when we invest in women and girls.”

She also acknowledged the collective effort of African women in STEM. “This award symbolizes the resilience and innovation of women across Africa, affirming our role in shaping the future.”

Jeng’s recognition is a testament to the impact of investing in STEM and a call to continue supporting the potential of young people across the continent.

Previous article
Sabally Pleads with Opposition to Reverse Stand on Gazetted Draft Constitution
Next article
Shift in Political Allegiance in The Gambia Is A Right, Not a Crime

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions