Minister Badjie Addresses Delay in Stadium Renovation, Promises Swift Completion

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, has reassured the Gambians that the long-awaited renovation of the Independence Stadium is on track, despite some setbacks.

- Advertisement -

The stadium, which was banned by CAF after being deemed unfit for international competitions, has been under refurbishment for months, with mounting anticipation for its reopening.

Following a technical meeting with the contractors overseeing the project, Minister Badjie revealed that while the renovation has faced delays, progress is steady. He expressed optimism that The Gambia will soon be able to host international games again, with the work nearing completion.

However, he stopped short of providing a concrete timeline, citing the challenges in predicting exact completion dates.

“People hold us accountable for specific dates, but I’m not the one supervising the work or funding it — it’s a government-led project,” Badjie explained, deflecting responsibility for setting exact deadlines. “What I can say is that the work is progressing, and we are pushing for it to be done as soon as possible.”

- Advertisement -

The minister emphasized that key areas of the stadium have been identified for immediate attention, and the contractor has set a new timeline for completion. Significant improvements are underway, including the much-anticipated upgrade to the media tribune.

Materials needed for this renovation are en route, expected to arrive by September 22, though Badjie warned of potential delays at the ports. He noted that previous shipments had been delayed for over a month, highlighting the logistical challenges of such a large-scale project.

Addressing the high expectations from the public, Badjie acknowledged the widespread eagerness to see the stadium completed.

“Every Gambian wants this done, and believe me, the government and the Ministry of Sports are even more eager. But it’s not easy to renovate a facility built in 1983 that has never undergone major upgrades,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Despite the hurdles, there is light at the end of the tunnel. One of the more exciting developments is the installation of a state-of-the-art scoreboard, which has long been awaited by fans. According to Badjie, this new feature will dramatically improve the matchday experience for spectators once the renovations are complete.

As Gambian football fans anxiously await the reopening of the country’s only stadium, Minister Badjie urged patience and confidence in the process. “We are committed. This stadium will be ready soon, and when it is, it will be a source of pride for all Gambians.”

For now, the race continues against time but hopes still remain high that The Gambia will soon host international competitions on home soil once more.