Young Scorpions Edge Closer to AFCON Qualification with Crucial Draw Against Mali in WAFU Semi-Final Push

By: Zackline Colley

The U20 team, known as the Young Scorpions, has advanced to the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone A AFCON qualifiers tournament after a challenging match against Mali on Sunday. Despite a 0-0 draw, the Young Scorpions secured the point they needed to progress to the semi-finals.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang, in a post-match interview, described the game as tough, especially since the team played with a man down for over 60 minutes. He emphasized the shift in tactical strategy from an offensive to a defensive approach to ensure they didn’t concede a goal, as that was crucial for qualification.

“We had to change our tactical game plan. Instead of attacking, we focused on containing them to avoid conceding a goal because we knew exactly what we needed to qualify. If we didn’t concede a goal, we would qualify,” Coach Lie Bojang noted.

The team is now set to face Sierra Leone in the semi-finals, with the opportunity to secure a spot in the finals and, subsequently, qualify for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Lie Bojang expressed the team’s focus on taking it one game at a time and preparing thoroughly for their upcoming opponents.

“Looking at our game with Senegal, we scored two goals, and against Mali, we had chances we could have capitalized on. We have different goal scorers on our team, and I have confidence that we will be able to score. Most importantly, we have to prepare for our opponents because winning that game will take us to the AFCON, so it’s a very important game,” he noted.

Bojang highlighted the team’s scoring potential, acknowledging missed opportunities in the previous game and expressing confidence in their ability to score goals. He stressed the importance of preparation for the upcoming crucial match, which could lead them to the AFCON.

The recent match marked the Young Scorpions’ seventh consecutive official game without a win. However, Coach Lie Bojang and the team remain optimistic about turning the tide and aiming for victory, ultimately securing back-to-back qualifications for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.