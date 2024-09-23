From Dependents to Independent: Meet Young Aspiring Entrepreneurs from Njie Charakh

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In the lively streets of Serrekunda, where business thrives and competition is fierce, there is a man named Njie Charakh, a young Gambian who is transforming lives by helping individuals shift from dependency to independence.

In this special edition of The Fatu Network, we highlight several young people from diverse backgrounds who are making progress in the competitive market to sustain themselves. These individuals once relied on others for their needs, regardless of their age.

Yama Badjie, also known as Maya, is a senior staff member at Njie Charakh and aspires to be an entrepreneur. Many describe Maya, a diligent young woman, as one of the numerous ladies working under Njie who are overcoming obstacles to become successful entrepreneurs through the guidance they receive. She expressed her deep appreciation to Njie for the opportunity and urged Gambians to support him in creating job opportunities for the youth.

“The youth are not lazy; they simply lack the support and opportunities to explore,” she asserted, adding that young girls who received entrepreneurial training from the Njie Charakh Skill Center are making a significant impact.

“Now, women are producing many products that the country previously imported,” she noted. Maya shared that her aspiration is to become a successful businesswoman.

Sally Faal, a resident of Latrikunda Sabaji, was involved in business before joining Njie Charakh to enhance her entrepreneurial skills. She shared that life was challenging for her, but since joining Njie Charakh, she has become a promising young entrepreneur.

“I began working with Njie Charakh this year, and I have no regrets about that choice. My time here has greatly influenced my life, and I have learned how to conduct and manage a business,” she stated.

Like many others, Sally’s challenge was not making money but rather managing it effectively to yield profits, a skill she has now acquired.

Fatou Cham, in her 20s and living in Sukuta, has been with Njie Charakh for nearly two years. “Previously, I depended on my parents for everything, but now I assist them. What I earn here is substantial, and without this opportunity, I wouldn’t be able to help my parents today,” she shared.

She encouraged young people to persist in chasing their dreams. “Since I started working here, I no longer rely on anyone.” She described Njie as a very compassionate individual who treats all his employees like family.

“Njie treats me like his daughter and goes out of his way to assist me, even without me asking. Having such a boss is uncommon,” she added.

Ebrima O. Jallow faced challenges finding a job in the bustling Serrekunda market, where he assisted traders in selling and earned commissions. His kindness was rewarded when he met a relative of Njie Charakh, who owned a shop in Serrekunda. After helping him several times, he introduced Ebrima to Njie, who offered him a job.

“Life was extremely tough for me, and I was desperately looking for a job. But since I started working at Njie Charakh, my life has changed dramatically,” he recounted. Jallow mentioned that he completed school years ago but struggled to find a suitable job. For him, entrepreneurship is the path to independence.

“Now, I support my parents and siblings. I am very content and pray that Allah blesses Njie Charakh for his kindness.” Unlike others, young Ebrima aims to become a successful entrepreneur and establish his own business in the future. He urged Gambians to support Njie in helping young people and creating job opportunities.

Adama Ceesay, from Bundung, also participated in Njie Charakh’s entrepreneurial training and secured a job at his shop in Serrekunda. “I finished school a few years ago but was doing nothing. I always wanted to be an entrepreneur to gain independence.” Ms. Ceesay stated that upon joining Njie Charakh, she learned a great deal about earning and managing money, and echoed similar thoughts on Njie’s generosity.

“If Gambia had 10 individuals like him, this country would not face complaints about youth unemployment, as many graduates struggle to find decent jobs. He is kind to everyone,” she remarked.