Ministry of Sports Allocates Over D900,000 to Gambia Basketball Association

By Zackline Colley

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has committed to providing a grant of D441,000 to aid in the revitalization and fortification of The Gambia’s basketball league following an extensive evaluation meeting with the executives of the Gambia Basketball Association (GBA).

This decision was reached after the Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie invited the Gambia Basketball Association Executive to his office to discuss strategies for restoring the sport to its former glory.

The Ministry also allocated D500,000 to facilitate the U21 national team’s participation in the Amilcar Cabral Zone II tournament currently underway in Guinea Bissau.

The Gambian team beat host nation Guinea Bissau on Friday with a 14-point Margin (64-40) in their first encounter of the tournament.

With this combined financial support amounting to D941,000, the Ministry reaffirms its commitment to reviving basketball and enhancing its status in the country.