Meet Neneh Bah: The Entrepreneur Turning Coconuts into a Thriving Business in The Gambia

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In a small corner of Latrikunda, The Gambia, Neneh Bah has transformed a simple idea into a successful coconut-based business that not only sustains her but also empowers other young women. Inspired by her sister’s suggestion in 2021 to sell the cereal she had been making for free, Neneh embraced the challenge. With determination and a vision to make a difference, she turned coconuts into an entrepreneurial venture that has had a lasting impact on her community.

With just 245 Dalasi in hand, Neneh went to the market, bought two cups of milk and some coconuts, and started making her product. She advertised by posting on her WhatsApp status and sharing it with friends, gradually attracting customers. By 2022, she had saved enough money to rebrand her business, creating a logo, designing better packaging, and adding stickers with her brand name and contact information.

“The support from my fellow Gambians has been overwhelming,” Neneh said. “It’s one of the reasons I keep going, even when sales are slow outside of the peak months of November and December.”

Neneh’s business now boasts five varieties of coconut-based products: Coconut Chocolate, Mint, Coconut Ginger, Pineapple, and one more yet to be disclosed. However, she faces significant challenges, including a lack of space and the high cost of equipment. “The place where I do my business is too small, especially during the rainy season when it’s hard to dry the coconuts,” she explained. “I need a bigger space where I can train other young women and expand my operations.”

Despite these challenges, Neneh has achieved remarkable success in just a few years. She has organized training sessions for women interested in the coconut business, many of whom are now doing extremely well. “It makes me happy as an entrepreneur to see others succeed,” Neneh said.

Her vision for the future is to expand her business further. She wants to have a larger space where she can train more young women and equip her business with the necessary machines to make her work easier. “I want the world to know about the coconut business in The Gambia,” she stated. “You don’t need big money to start a business. I started small, and now I have staff working with me. Consistency is key.”

Neneh’s advice to young women is to start small but stay committed. “It’s better to do something than to sit idle,” she emphasized. “I want to see every young Gambian woman have something going, not just for themselves but for their families and the country.”

As Neneh continues to grow her business, she calls for more support from the community and beyond. Her message is clear: with determination, even the smallest of beginnings can lead to great success.