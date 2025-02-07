Women in Liberation and Leadership Empower Young Ambassadors in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Women in Liberation and Leadership (WILL) organization, in collaboration with Alliance Française de Banjul, has launched a youth empowerment program aimed at equipping young girls with leadership skills and advocacy training. The initiative, which coincides with the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), seeks to promote gender equality and amplify the voices of young women in The Gambia.

Speaking at the event, Justice Guschlbauer, Directrice of Alliance Française de Banjul, described the program as a significant step in empowering young women. “It is an honor to welcome the young ambassadors to this initiative. This program has been a stepping stone for young women in The Gambia, allowing them to engage with inspiring figures and develop leadership skills,” she stated.

She emphasized the importance of cultural and educational partnerships in fostering innovation and empowering young people. “Our commitment is to ensure that young people become change-makers. Through this initiative, we encourage students to engage with inspiring politicians and leaders, which will drive meaningful transformation in our society,” she added.

Fatoumata Sanneh, the Communication Officer and Outreach Manager at WILL, highlighted the organization’s role in advocating for the rights of women and girls. She stated that the program aims to raise awareness about FGM, sexual and reproductive rights, and gender-based violence through artistic performances, poetry, and drama.

“At the end of the day, we want these young ambassadors to become agents of change, carrying advocacy work into their schools and communities. The training they receive in these three areas will equip them to lead the fight against gender-based issues,” Sanneh said.

She further explained that WILL has established a Female Ambassadors Club, where young girls take on leadership roles and organize initiatives with the support of the organization. “Our goal is to not only invite young girls to participate but to empower them as partners and ambassadors who can continue this work independently in their schools and communities,” she added.

Sanneh concluded by emphasizing the power of the arts in advocacy. “We recognize that people communicate in different ways, and performances like poetry and drama serve as powerful tools to spread awareness. Every young person participating today is under 18, and we are raising a generation equipped with the knowledge to drive change,” she said.

The initiative marks a significant step in the ongoing fight for gender equality and the eradication of harmful practices affecting young girls in The Gambia.