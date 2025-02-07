Is Lula Right About Trump’s Global Reach?

- Advertisement -

Brazilian President Lula da Silva directly challenged Trump’s international influence, stating “I respect the election of President Trump, who was elected by the American people to govern the United States,” but emphasized that “he was not elected to rule the world.”

Lula criticized America’s self-appointed role as “a symbol of democracy and ‘sheriff’ of the world,” and called for Trump to maintain “democratic and civilized” relations internationally. He specifically took issue with Trump’s statements regarding territorial occupations, which he termed “provocations.”