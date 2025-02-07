BREAKING: Lamin K. Saidy Appointed as Youth Affairs Adviser to Pres. Barrow

- Advertisement -

Lamin K. Saidy has been appointed as the Adviser on Youth Affairs to President Adama Barrow, effective February 1, 2025.

Saidy’s new role will involve advising the President on matters related to youth and offering critical policy guidance.



Saidy’s appointment comes after his previous tenure as the Deputy Youth Adviser, where he laid the groundwork for his current position.

Confirming his appointment, Saidy told The Fatu Network: “I can confirm my appointment. I received the letter today and [I] want to thank President [Adama Barrow] for the opportunity [he has] given [ me].”

“I will continue to serve to the best of my ability.”