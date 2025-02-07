Friday, February 7, 2025

BREAKING: Lamin K. Saidy Appointed as Youth Affairs Adviser to Pres. Barrow

153
- Advertisement -

Lamin K. Saidy has been appointed as the Adviser on Youth Affairs to President Adama Barrow, effective February 1, 2025.

Saidy’s new role will involve advising the President on matters related to youth and offering critical policy guidance.

- Advertisement -

Saidy’s appointment comes after his previous tenure as the Deputy Youth Adviser, where he laid the groundwork for his current position.

Confirming his appointment, Saidy told The Fatu Network: “I can confirm my appointment. I received the letter today and [I] want to thank President [Adama Barrow] for the opportunity [he has] given [ me].”

“I will continue to serve to the best of my ability.”

Previous article
Is Lula Right About Trump’s Global Reach?
Next article
Amnesty Chief Condemns Trump’s Sanctions on ICC

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions