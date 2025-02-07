Amnesty Chief Condemns Trump’s Sanctions on ICC

- Advertisement -

In response to President Trump’s recent executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, expressed strong condemnation.

She called the action “reckless” and stated that it sends the message that “Israel is above the law and the universal principles of international justice.” Callamard suggested that the order undermines decades of international efforts to build a global justice system.

Callamard described the executive order as vindictive and aggressive, aiming to destroy the foundations of global rules that deliver justice for all.

She emphasized that the sanctions represent a betrayal of common humanity, as they protect individuals responsible for committing atrocities under international law from accountability.

According to Callamard, “No one responsible for crimes under international law should be protected or aided in their attempts to escape individual accountability, least of all with the assistance of the US government based on President Trump’s political alliances.”

At a time when international justice faces multiple threats, including the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Callamard argued that institutions like the ICC are crucial for advancing human rights protections and securing justice for victims.

She warned that the sanctions would harm accountability and embolden perpetrators of atrocities.

Callamard concluded by urging governments and regional organizations to take collective and concerted actions to protect the ICC and its staff from the damaging effects of President Trump’s sanctions.

She highlighted the importance of the ICC’s independent pursuit of justice, stating that it performs a vital role in investigating crimes committed by powerful individuals and ensuring that perpetrators do not benefit from perpetual impunity.